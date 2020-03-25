Armed militants including suicide bombers attacked a temple in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Wednesday with casualties feared, according to the spokesman for Interior Ministry Tareq Arian.

The armed militants sneaked into the temple in the first Police District of Kabul city at 7:45 a.m. and security forces in sharp reaction cordoned off the area and tried to clean the temple from the attacking insurgents, according to the reports.

However, an eyewitness at nearby of the temple said on the condition of anonymity that he had heard two blasts so far.

In January, 13 soldiers were killed in an overnight Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

Earlier this year, at least eight soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in Afganistan’s Balkh province.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

Last year, two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

In October 2017, one US service member was killed and six US soldiers were injured after the coalition’s helicopter crashed in Logar.

There are still 13,000 US troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban stalled in early September after the US ended discussions following the death of an American soldier in a bombing in Kabul.