Taliban minister tells women to accept ‘man’s world’

Taliban minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, recently delivered a speech at Baghlan University, sparking concerns about the future of women’s rights in the region. Nadim spoke about ongoing efforts to reform the existing system, citing concerns related to women’s issues. He emphasized that, according to Sharia law and divine decrees, men and women are not regarded as equals.

“According to divine beliefs, there are clear roles assigned by Allah. Men are granted authority, and their decisions are to be unquestionably respected, while women are anticipated to adhere to this societal framework. Despite Western nations advocating for gender equality, Allah’s perspective maintains this fundamental differentiation,” articulated Neda Mohammad Nadim.

He underlined that the current government’s responsibilities include treating the people well, ensuring security, and delivering justice. “The Islamic Emirate’s duty is to provide ease and good news, fostering unity among officials while maintaining security,” the Taliban minister asserted.

Advertisement

Since assuming power in 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces, the Taliban has imposed stringent restrictions on Afghan women and girls. These measures include barring them from attending school and prohibiting their employment at local and non-governmental organizations.

Women under Taliban rule:

Under Taliban rule, women’s status has regressed significantly, reversing many hard-fought gains achieved over the years. The Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law, Sharia, has led to strict gender segregation and limitations on women’s rights. In regions under their control, women are compelled to adhere to a strict dress code, often requiring the full burqa, limiting their visibility and mobility. Educational and employment opportunities have dwindled for women, and many have been forced to leave their jobs and schools. Furthermore, women’s participation in public life and politics has been heavily curtailed.

These restrictions have had a profound impact on women’s lives, leading to increased isolation and vulnerability. Many women feel trapped and unable to lead the lives they once enjoyed. The international community has expressed deep concern about the dire situation of women under Taliban rule. There are several ongoing efforts to advocate for their rights and support their empowerment.