Taiwan detects Chinese incursions around region

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence detected five Chinese aircraft, seven Chinese vessels and one official ship operating operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Out of five, four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, Taiwan’s MND stated, “5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected 12 Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese vessels and one official ship operating around it.

Out of 12, 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan’s MND stated, “12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Meanwhile, the US issued a stern warning against China’s growing military aggression in the Indo-Pacific, stating that Beijing is credibly preparing to use force to alter the regional balance of power, with Taiwan at the center of its ambitions.

According to a report by the Eurasian Times, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said the Chinese military is “rehearsing for the real deal” and building capabilities to invade Taiwan. He asserted that the United States was “here to stay” in the Indo-Pacific region and would continue to deter aggression by communist China.

The Eurasian Times reported that China has vowed to merge Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary, and has intensified large-scale military drills around the island, which US officials describe as preparations for a blockade or invasion.

