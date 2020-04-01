The Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli missile strike in the central province, according to the media report on Tuesday.

The Israeli warplanes fired missiles from inside the Lebanese airspace, the report further added.

Hezbollah’s Al Manar television channel cited Syrian state media, saying that the attack struck Tel Bariqa, a suburb of Quneitra, and that no one was injured. Material damage was reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli missiles targeted the Shayrat air base in the countryside of Homs with eight missiles.

The strike is the latest in a series of Israeli missile attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that the Israel Defense Forces’ activity in the north while addressing an incident in which three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a clash with an armed Palestinian who breached the Gaza border fence, and was eventually killed.

Last month, Israeli forces fired a missile at a car on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after the vehicle was allegedly used in an attempted sniper attack from inside Syria.

The strikes further highlighted the sprawling tensions between Israel and Iran in Syria. Clashes between the two countries have escalated over the past months. Israel accuses Iran of entrenching itself near the Israeli border.

In 2019 alone, more than 17 Israeli attacks took place against targets in Syria.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies.

In February, one airstrike killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran.