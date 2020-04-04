The Syrian and Turkish forces brought in new reinforcements into the war-torn country’s northwestern province of Idlib, according to a watchdog on Friday.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Turkish side sent 35 military vehicles into its military observation points in Idlib that brought the overall number of military vehicles that have entered the region since March 5 to 2,225, along with thousands of soldiers.

The UK-based watchdog group also said the Syrian forces brought reinforcement to frontline areas in Idlib.

On March 18, the Turkey-backed rebel groups violated the cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in the country and the latest ceasefire was reached after the Turkish and Syrian forces had bouts of fighting in that area.

Russia and Turkey agreed on a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib on March 5.

The agreement comes after several times of direct confrontation between Turkey and Syria in Idlib over the past two months when the Syrian forces have been campaigning against the Turkey-backed rebel groups in the province.

The Syrian regime and Iranian-backed groups earlier also launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province, a designated de-escalation zone, forcing at least 13,000 more civilians to move toward Turkey’s border.

The war in Libya, where Turkey is sending troops in support of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, and the conflict in Syria, where Ankara and Moscow are both militarily involved, are also set to dominate the summit as well.

Turkey launched a cross-border assault on Kurdish fighters after the US decided to withdraw troops from Syria, a move that was criticised by the Republicans, with some terming it a “betrayal” of the Kurds.

More than 50 people, including civilians, have been killed last year as the Turkish offensive in Syria, which was launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at pushing the Kurdish forces away from its border.