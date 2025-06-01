Supriya Sule-led delegation in Ethiopia convey India’s resolve to stand united against terrorism

The All-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP, Supriya Sule, held fruitful interaction with top Ethiopian lawmakers, dignitaries and the African Union Commission, as part of India’s efforts under Operation Sindoor to reach out to partner countries to convey India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all political parties’ resolve to stand united in all matters concerning national interest.

The Indian Embassy in Ethiopia in a press statement on Sunday on social media platform X said: “The multi-party Indian Parliamentary delegation, which is on a visit to Ethiopia from May 30-31 and June 1, 2025, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, held fruitful interactions and intense discussions with top Ethiopian lawmakers, dignitaries, African Union Commission.”

Advertisement

The press statement also added: “The Indian delegation started their visit by meeting with Adem Farah, Deputy Chairperson of the Prosperity Party in the rank of Deputy Prime Minister. The visiting delegation conveyed India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament briefed on India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all political parties resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The Deputy PM strongly condemned the terrorist act and expressed the need for collective international action. He also conveyed Ethiopia’s strong commitment to work with India in the field of counter-terrorism.”

Advertisement

“Thereafter, the delegation had fruitful discussions with the African Union and exchanged views on ways and means to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is worthwhile to mention that African Union has a well-structured definition for terrorism which clearly defines the acts which constitute terrorist acts. This interaction paves the ways for more focused engagement between India and the African Union on preventing and combating terrorism across the world,” the statement said.

“This was followed by meeting with Tagesse Chafo, the Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia. Both sides explored the possibility of strengthening cooperation between lawmakers of both the countries in carrying forward the message of zero-tolerance against the terrorism. The Speaker conveyed his deepest sympathy and expressed solidarity with the people of India. He underscored the need for urgent and coordinated action to deal with the issues of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

“During the meetings, the delegation members underscored the continued threat of cross-border terrorism and deliberate attempts to sow social discord in India. They highlighted that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted and proportionate, demonstrating India’s commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions. The Ethiopian side emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and condemned the terrorists act committed on April 22 against innocent citizens. They expressed willingness to work together to address this global challenge,” the statement added.

“The day concluded with fruitful interaction with Indian community based in Ethiopia. The delegation recognised the vital contribution of diaspora and conveyed India’s commitment towards its diaspora. They also commended the diaspora for upholding the Indian ethos of unity, pluralism, tolerance, civilisational principles of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and their contribution in resisting divisive forces in destabilising India’s social fabric.”

After concluding successful visit to Qatar and South Africa, the all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Responding to the press statement released by Indian Embassy in Ethiopia, NCP-SP MP Sule on Sunday on X wrote: “They reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and urged the Indian diaspora to continue to spread this message to every corner of Ethiopia. #OperationSindoor #zerotolerance.”

“They emphasised India’s ‘zero tolerance to terrorism’ and conveyed the message that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together,” she said.

“The delegation presented a unified front of India, clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India through Operation Sindoor destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir,” Sule added.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia On X wrote: “Meeting with Indian Community (31 May). All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Supriya Sule, interacted with members of the Indian community at the Embassy premises.”

“Meeting with the Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament @TagessechaffoD and Members of the Ethiopian Parliament to convey India’s firm stand against Pakistan sponsored Terrorism,” Congress MP and Indian delegation member Manish Tewari said on X.

“Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi (31 May). Honouring Gandhi’s enduring ideals of peace and tolerance, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Supriya Sule paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India, Addis Ababa,” said former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan, who is also an Indian delegation member, said on X.

“Africa moving from non interference to non indifference in countering terror. Indian delegation & African Union officials discuss partnering to counter terror threats. #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” another delegation member, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, said on X.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation is a part of India’s global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.