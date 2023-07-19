Supreme Court dismisses petition against Anubhav Singh Bassi for ‘Bas Kar Bassi’

The Supreme Court has made a decision on the petition against popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, known for his show ‘Bas Kar Bassi.’ On Monday, the court dismissed the plea seeking action against him for allegedly humiliating lawyers and the judicial system during his performances.

During the hearing, the bench, comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, expressed confusion over the purpose of the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. Article 32 grants Indian citizens the right to approach the Supreme Court if they believe their fundamental rights have been violated.

Advocate Farhat Warsi, the petitioner, informed the court that she came across a video on YouTube titled ‘Bas Kar Bassi,’ where Anubhav Bassi allegedly demeaned lawyers and the judicial system. However, the bench firmly stated that there are proper channels to address such concerns and suggested that the lawyer should focus on other important matters. “I think there are better things for you people to do, really,” Justice Kaul remarked before dismissing the petition.

Anubhav Singh Bassi is a well-known Indian actor, YouTuber, and stand-up comedian. He began his journey as a stand-up comic after an open mic event in 2017. With his humorous content, his YouTube videos have garnered over 200 million views, and he boasts an impressive following of over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

The comedian’s popularity extends beyond the online world. He has also made a monologue appearance for Amazon Funnies and had a cameo in ZEE5’s Comedy Couple (2020). Anubhav has taken his shows on tour to more than 35 cities across India and even delivered a Ted Talk where he shared insights into his personal struggles.

In January 2023, Bassi delighted fans by announcing his Bollywood debut in Luv Ranjan’s movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ alongside renowned actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was released on 8th March 2023. Furthermore, in February 2023, he premiered his first stand-up special, ‘Bas Kar Bassi,’ on Amazon Prime Video, further solidifying his position as a comedic force to be reckoned with.