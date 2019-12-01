Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday embarked on a six-day visit to the US, according to the official.

Hamdok left Khartoum for official US trip, who is scheduled to hold talks with US officials over bilateral cooperation, SUNA news agency said.

Earlier, Sudan’s Finance Ibrahim Elbadawi said Hamdok will also meet World Bank chief and Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

On Thursday, Sudan’s traditional authorities approved a law to “dismantle” the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, including the dissolution of his political party and confiscation of all its properties – in response to a key demand of protesters that helped overthrow his government in April.

The law was passed during a joint meeting of Sudan’s sovereign council and cabinet that lasted several hours, during which the body also scrapped a law regulating women’s dress and behaviour.

Taking to Twitter, PM Hamdok tweeted that the law was not an act of revenge, but was rather aimed at preserving the “dignity of the Sudanese people”.

“We passed this law in a joint meeting to establish justice and respect the dignity of the people, and safeguard their gains, and so that the people’s looted wealth can be recovered,” he further added.

The US started imposing economic sanctions on Sudan in 1997 and has been listing it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993.

However, in October 2017, the US decided to lift its economic sanctions on Sudan permanently but kept it on its terror sponsors list.

Removing Sudan from the US terror list remains one of the biggest challenges facing the transitional government, formed last September.

(With inputs from agency)