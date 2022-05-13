Sri Lankan PM calls on Indian envoy Gopal Baglay on day-one of his service

Today, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay meets with the newly appointed 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

On Thursday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader took over as the new Prime Minister of Shri Lanka- the country currently engulfed in a political and economic crisis.

The development was welcomed by India which said it looks forward to working with the new government and reaffirmed its commitment to the Sri Lankan people.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted along with a picture of him and Wickremesinghe. “My best wishes to the newly appointed PM of #LKA, @RW_UNP, who stepped up to take on the challenging task of steering our country through a very turbulent time. I look forward to working together with him to make Sri Lanka strong again,”

High Commissioner called on Hon’ble PM and Conveyed greetings and good wishes and Discussed continued cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic processes towards the well-being of all the people of Sri Lanka.