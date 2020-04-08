Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday urged political parties and the public to cooperate with the government’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which had so far infected over 180 people in the country.

In a statement, Rajapaksa said that after the first patient was detected, the government made all efforts to protect children and all citizens and Sri Lanka emerged as one of the first Asian nations to set up a Special Presidential Task Force on Essential Services which ensured that people had access to food and other essential services, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rajapaksa said that since a curfew was in place, millions of people had also been granted economic relief and the government would ensure that essentials such as water and electricity would continue to be provided uninterrupted.

Commending the health workers in the country, Rajapaksa said that doctors, nurses and all medical professionals had dedicated themselves in the fight against the pandemic and the tri forces too had left their barracks and dedicated themselves in the fight against the virus.

“We are proud to say that we have a nursing staff who sew their own face masks and come and perform their duties. The attendants and ambulance drivers have never abandoned a single patient,” the Prime Minister said.

He further assured that the country would come out of this breakout as soon as possible and urged people to stay indoors till then.

According to Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry, 186 people have tested positive for COVID-19 to date out of which 42 have recovered and been discharged.

Other 138 patients are under observation in designated hospitals while six deaths have been reported.

The country remains under a nationwide curfew since March 20.