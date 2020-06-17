The death toll from novel coronavirus has remained unchanged in Spain for nine consecutive days, the data published by the Spanish Ministry of Health showed on Tuesday.

A total of 27,136 people have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the data.

Tuesday also saw 76 new cases of COVID-19 detected by PCR tests, compared to 40 registered in the previous 24-hour period, taking the total number to 244,328.

Among the new cases, 56 were from Madrid and Catalonia, while none of Spain’s remaining Autonomous Communities reported more than three infections.

Meanwhile, the Basque region in the north of Spain and the neighbouring Autonomous Community of Cantabria on Tuesday both confirmed they would be ending the State of Alarm on June 19 — two days before the rest of the country.

