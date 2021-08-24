South Korea, Russia discuss peninsula peace process

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia discussed the Korean Peninsula issues and agreed to continue close consultations for the progress of the peace process in the peninsula.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov who arrived here on Saturday for a six-day trip, reports Xinhua news agency.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Noh and Morgulov exchanged opinions on the entire peninsula situation, discussing bilateral cooperation for progress in the complete denuclearization of and permanent peace settlement on the peninsula.

Noh assessed Russia’s support and cooperation for progress in inter-Korean cooperation and the resumption of dialogue between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States.

The South Korean diplomat called on Russia to play a constructive role in the DPRK’s return to dialogue.

Morgulov shared the need for a rapid resumption of dialogues involving relevant countries, including those between the DPRK and the United States and between South Korea and the DPRK, and the importance of sustaining stability on the peninsula and in the region.

He reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to play its constructive role in the peaceful settlement of the peninsula issues.

The two diplomats agreed to continue close consultations for the progress of the Korean Peninsula peace process.