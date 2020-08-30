South Korea has reported 299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 19,699.

The daily caseload fell below 300 in five days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, according to a media report.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 17 days reached 4,929 owing to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

With two new coronavirus fatalities, the nationwide death toll increased to 323.

The fatality rate currently stood at 1.64 per cent.

The country has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus and rushed to contain new infections as life returned to normal.

Some high schools were forced to turn back pupils shortly after resuming classes early in June over concerns of new virus cases in their neighbourhood.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside mainland China, and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.