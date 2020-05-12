South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

After dozens of recent infections were linked to club goers in Seoul, health workers are scrambling to test thousands of people who visited nightspots in the capital city.

According to the figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.

On Saturday, President Moon Jae-in urged the public to remain vigilant as the capital has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave.

With around 7,200 people estimated to have visited the five establishments, health authorities have warned of a further spike in infections and have asked those who went to any of the venues to get tested.

At least 1,138 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have declined after the country strengthened border controls in April, enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers coming from abroad.

On Sunday, President Moon the new cluster had “raised awareness that even during the stabilisation phase, similar situations can arise again anytime”.

Earlier in April, South Korea became one of the first countries in the world to hold a national election since the coronavirus epidemic began, with many others postponing elections.

The country once had the largest outbreak outside China, where the disease first emerged in December last year, but appears to have brought it under control with an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme.