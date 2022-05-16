Somali parliament re-elects former Prez Mohamud

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was re-elected as the 10th President of Somalia, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Farmajo in the third round of votes held in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamud was re-elected as President after the third round of voting on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Farmajo, who was seeking re-election for the third term in office, conceded the defeat and shook hands with the new President.

The 67-year-old Mohamud, who was previously the President from 2012-2017, becomes the first head of state to be elected twice in the history of Somalia.