Slovakian PM Fico regains consciousness after long operation

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was critically injured in an assassination attempt on Wednesday, has regained consciousness after an operation lasting several hours, local media has reported.

However, neither the television station TA3 nor the newspaper Dennik provided any further information on Fico’s state of health late on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, according to official information, the 59-year-old’s life had been in danger. There has been no new statement or explanation from the government since then.

Fico was shot by a 71-year-old man in the mining town of Handlova. According to eyewitnesses, the man shot the premier several times after a cabinet meeting as he was greeting supporters.

According to the government, the shooting had a political motive. The media reported that the wife of the alleged shooter was also questioned by the police.