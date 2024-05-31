Slovak PM Fico discharged from hospital

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was released from hospital and taken to his apartment in Bratislava, the media reported.

The F.D. Roosevelt Hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica said on Thursday that Fico had a further medical check-up which confirmed that his health had improved and that he had started rehabilitation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the hospital director Miriam Lapunikova, when Fico is discharged, he will go straight into home care as Fico allegedly wishes.

Advertisement

Fico was rushed to the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, a city nearly 200 km from the capital, after being shot by 71-year-old Juraj C when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova on May 15.