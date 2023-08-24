Six Indian pilgrims among 7 killed as bus overturns in Nepal

In a tragic incident seven people, including six Indian pilgrims on Thursday were killed in a road accident in Nepal in the wee hours, local media reported.

At 2 a.m the bus proceeding towards Janakpur from Kathmandu overturned and fell around 50 metres down the road at a river bank south of Churiamai temple.

The deceased included one Nepali, a resident of Loharpatti in Mahottari district and six Indian nationals from Rajasthan, Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri of the Area Police Office, Simara, was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

DSP Chhetri informed that the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Hetauda of Makwanpur district.

Initial probe disclosed that the driver of the bus, might have fallen asleep leading to the accident.