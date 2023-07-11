Singers Hit by Objects on Stage: Harry Styles, Benny Dayal, Bebe Rexha, Drake and Many More

In recent times, a concerning trend has emerged in the music industry as several singers have fallen victim to a disturbing phenomenon: being hit in the face by objects thrown at them during their performances.

The latest victim of this trend is none other than the pop star Harry Styles. During his Love on Tour stop in Vienna, the British heartthrob was struck in the eye by an object thrown by an unknown individual. A concertgoer captured the distressing moment on camera, revealing Styles wincing in pain as he bent over and covered his face, attempting to recover from the blow.

During a live concert in Chennai, Bollywood singer Benny Dayal experienced an incident that left him injured. Videos circulating online capture the moment as Dayal performs the popular song “Urvashi Urvashi.” Suddenly, a drone swiftly approaches the singer, causing him to instinctively take a step back. However, to his dismay, the drone collides with the back of his head, resulting in immediate pain and causing Dayal to kneel on the stage. Visibly shaken, he clutches his head with both hands while the concert management rushes to his aid to assess the extent of his injury.

Advertisement

Bebe Rexha, too, experienced a harrowing encounter with an object thrown at her during her Best F’N Night of My Life tour. While performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, Rexha was struck by a flying phone, causing her to collapse on stage. The impact was so severe that she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The person responsible for the incident was later arrested, admitting that they had done it in an attempt to be humorous.

Drake also faced a similar incident during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour in Chicago. A concertgoer threw an object, later identified as a phone, which hit the rapper on the wrist. Although seemingly unharmed, Drake’s professionalism was evident as he shrugged off the incident and continued his performance for his fans.

Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was forced to halt her concert at the Idaho Botanical Garden when an object, later identified as a bracelet, struck her in the face. Despite her attempt to carry on, she made the decision to exit the stage after signaling to the crowd to stop. Ballerini reassured her fans through an Instagram post, expressing that although the incident had startled her, she was ultimately unharmed.

Pink had her concert interrupted by an unsettling incident. A fan threw a bag containing their mother’s ashes onto the stage during Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival. Though it did not hit Pink directly, the incident left her visibly confused and disturbed. Displaying resilience, she addressed the situation and continued with her performance, albeit visibly affected.

These incidents serve as reminders of the importance of concert etiquette and respect for artists’ personal space. While performers strive to provide an unforgettable experience for their fans, it is crucial for concert organizers and security personnel to enhance their efforts in ensuring the safety of both artists and attendees.