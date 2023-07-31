Harry Styles seen with ‘Olivia’ tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Singer Harry Styles was photographed with a never-before-seen tattoo while on a boat ride with friends, including James Corden, eight months after it was confirmed he and actress Olivia Wilde had split.

While on a boat trip with friends in Bolsena, Italy on July 28, the singer was photographed for the first time sporting a thigh tattoo that appears to read, “Olivia”, reports eonline.com.

Styles’ outing took place eight months after he and Olivia Wilde broke up after two years of dating.

In photos shared by tmz.com and pagesix.com, Styles appeared on the boat with Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, plus Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her reported partner Xander Ritz.

Several fans have speculated on social media about the meaning of Styles’ tattoo.

While many believe it to be a tribute to Wilde, others have noted that it could also be a reference to the One Direction’s 2015 song “Olivia.” Styles had co-written the track with songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan but not with any of his former bandmates.

Olivia, who met Styles in 2021 on the set of her 2022 film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, has never displayed tattoos dedicated to her partners, past or present. She does, however, have the names of her and ex-fiancee Jason Sudeikis’ son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, inked on her arms.

Olivia and Styles have never commented on their split, first reported last November, and were largely private about their relationship.

However, in June, the actress subtly showed public support for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer by “liking” an Instagram video of the pop star performing a solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ one of his Love on Tour concerts.