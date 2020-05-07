Singapore on Wednesday said that it has undertaken several measures to enhance the facilities in dormitories for foreign workers, as the city-state on reported 788 new COVID-19 cases with majority of them being migrant workers, including Indian nationals, taking the total number of infections to 20,198.

According to the Health Ministry, two more death due to the coronavirus. Foreign workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 759 out of the total 788 patients confirmed in the day.

The ministry further said that there are 13 cases in the community, of which 11 are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), while two are work pass holders (also foreigners).

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran addressed the concerns of the migrant workers living in dormitories, who have been subject to stringent restrictions and active testing.

Speaking in Tamil for workers from India, Iswaran explained the need to test them and their co-workers.

The Indian-origin Singapore minister said the government has “undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of food and facilities” within the dormitories.

On Saturday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference said, “While the number of community cases has come down, we are not out of the woods yet. New clusters may form if we let our guards down.”

Singapore must press on with efforts to keep its numbers low, and the rest of the circuit breaker measures will remain in force until June 1, he said.

Singapore on Saturday said it will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12 as part of a gradual resumption of selected activities and services amidst a decline in the coronavirus cases at the community level.

The country has also started production of surgical masks since February, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.

Meanwhile, in a video conference with reporters on Sunday, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the government will ease some restrictions under circuit breaker measures, with selected services and businesses allowed to resume this month.

Government agencies will work closely with companies in these sectors to implement measures such as using technology to track and trace employees, conducting testing for higher-risk groups and ensuring that separation is maintained even after work hours, the minister said earlier.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.8-million mark taking confirmed patients tally to 3,821,667 including 2,65,042 deaths while 1,299,345 have recovered, according to the figures provided by Worldometer.

(With inputs from agency)