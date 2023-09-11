Since PM Modi’s first visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016, the relationship between 2 nations has cemented

In response to the changing times, we are giving our relationships a new dimension, Prime Minister Modi remarked during the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council meeting. Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most significant strategic allies. “We have identified a number of opportunities to advance our strong collaboration. India has a lot to gain from Saudi Arabia. During a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said, “I once again thank His Royal Highness for his contribution to the success of the G20 Summit. Advertisement “We have identified a number of opportunities to advance our strong collaboration. India has a lot to gain from Saudi Arabia. During a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said, “I once again thank His Royal Highness for his contribution to the success of the G20 Summit.”

The Saudi Crown Prince flew into Delhi on Friday for a three-day stay and continued on for his state visit after the G20 Summit.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated, “There has never been any quarrel in the history of our relationship (between Saudi Arabia and India), but there is cooperation to develop the future of our nation and generate chances. We are focusing on potential future opportunities today.”

He further noted, “I congratulate you on the management of the G 20 Summit and the initiatives achieved, including the Economic Corridor linking the Middle East, India and Europe which requires that we work diligently in order to create it into reality.”

Quick to respond was the MEA. It tweeted,”Transforming India-Saudi Arabian ties!,”

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and PM Modi met separately. The two leaders talked about how to better realise the potential of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership while reviewing the many facets of bilateral ties.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia, held a formal reception earlier that day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the nation’s capital. During the occasion, he also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other ministers.

The bilateral relations were significantly boosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trips to Saudi Arabia, first in 2016 and then again in 2019, as well as by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s trip to India in the same year.