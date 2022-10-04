Shortlisting of names on as Nobel Prize process underway

The process of shortlisting names for one of the world’s most coveted awards, the Nobel Prize, is in full swing.

Every year in the month of October, the committees in Norway and Sweden recommend names of achievers in the fields of sciences, literature and economics, as well as peace efforts.

A total of six prizes are presented to recognise the groundbreaking contribution of an organisation or an individual in a specific field of human endeavour. The extensive list of fields considered for the prizes include physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, economic science, literature and peace work.

In the previous years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, certain adjustments were made by the Nobel committees. Some events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and digital events were organised, while the Oslo ceremony for the peace prize was organized with a limited audience. The laureates will this year receive the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm in December, and winners from the previous two years will also be invited to the formal ceremony.

Svante Paabo’s name was declared by the Nobel committee on Monday for the 2022 Nobel Prize in the field of Medicine. He is acknowledged for his extraordinary research that proved modern humans share DNA with their extinct relatives Denisovans and Neanderthals.

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022

The scientist from Sweden, Svante, provided some key insights into the human immune system and what makes the race unique compared to the extinct ones.

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, were declared winners on Tuesday, for their work in quantum technology. The Nobel Committee for Physics said their research has “shaken the very foundation of how we interpret measurements”.

The Nobel committee will announce one prize each day from Monday to October 7 and again on October 10, between 5 am and 7 am, Eastern time. The announcements are made in Stockholm and Oslo, through a live stream on Nobel Prize’s official digital channels.