Sheikh Hasina govt to have 25 Cabinet Ministers, 11 State Ministers

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Hasina has invited some 25 party MPs to become Cabinet Ministers and 11 as State Ministers in her new ministry, while dropping many of her old colleagues and bringing in several new faces, it was announced on Wednesday

The new cabinet of Sheikh Hasina, following her Awami League securing its fourth straight term in the January 7 elections, will be sworn-in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban here on Thursday evening.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Cabinet Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said the new cabinet will comprise of 25 ministers, and there will be 11 state ministers and deputy ministers.

After the sworn-in ceremony, the Prime Minister will distribute the portfolios among the ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers of the new cabinet.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is retaining some trusted associates, including some AL heavyweights, but may change their portfolios.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he received a phone call from the Cabinet Division on Wednesday evening.

“I was told to take the oath on Thursday,without mentioning any ministry,” he said. Local Government Minister Tajul Islam also said he received a similar call without confirmation on which ministry he would get.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud also said that they received calls for the swearing in.

There were speculations that Salman F. Rahman, the Prime Minister’s advisor on private industry and investment, may get a berth in the new cabinet, but he told bdnews24.com that he was not invited to join Hasina’s new council of ministers.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, who had worked as the State Minister for Local Government in the 2009-2014 government but did not get a berth in the next government, also said that he had also received a call.

Obaidul Quader, A.K.M Mozammel Huq, Muhammad Faruk Khan, and Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali are among the new cabinet members who will be assigned to key ministries.

Awami League General Secretary Quader told IANS that he retained his berth as Road Transport and Bridges Minister.

Others who have been selected as ministers in the new cabinet are Md Abdus Shahid, Sadhan Chandra Mazumder, R.A.M. Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Md Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain, Md Faridul Huq Khan, Md Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Nazmul Hasan.

Yafesh Osman and Dr Samanta Lal Sen will be under the technocrat quota.

Those have been invited to take oath as state ministers are Simin Hossain Rimi, daughter of Tajuddin Ahmedm a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Nasrul Hamid, Junayed Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Md Mohibbur Rahman, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahid Faruque, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Begum Rumana Ali, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, and Ahsanul Islam Tito.