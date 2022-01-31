Shanghai saw record-high growth in foreign trade last yr

Shanghai registered a record import and export volume of 10.09 trillion yuan ($1 trillion) in 2021, up 15.4 per cent year on year, authorities said.

According to data released by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, the city’s export volume totalled 5.74 trillion yuan last year, up 15.2 per cent on a yearly basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, its import volume increased by 15.6 per cent to reach 4.35 trillion yuan.

The trade surplus was widened by 13.9 per cent to 1.39 trillion yuan during the same period.

Shanghai has always been one of the world’s most influential financial and transport centres.

The city’s import and export volume in 2021 accounted for over 3.2 per cent of the world’s total.

In 2021, the port of Shanghai notched up an annual container throughput of more than 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while over 32.2 million passengers travelled through the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.