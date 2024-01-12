SC takes suo motu cognizance of sacking of 6 women judges by MP Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the termination of six women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government.

A Bench comprising of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Sanjay Karol appointed Advocate Gaurav Agarwal as amicus curiae to assist the Court in the matter.

In June 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government had terminated the services of the six judges on the recommendation of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The termination orders were passed by the Law Department of the Madhya Pradesh government following an administrative committee and a full court meeting finding their performance unsatisfactory during the probation period.

The judges whose services were terminated include Sarita Chaudhary, who was posted in Umaria, Rachna Atulkar Joshi, who served in Rewa, Priya Sharma posted in Indore, Sonakshi Joshi posted in Morena, Aditi Kumar Sharma who served in Tikamgarh, and Jyoti Barkhade who was posted in m Timarni.