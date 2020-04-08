Saudi and international experts have predicted that there will be huge increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, according to the media report.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said in a statement that the studies estimated the number of COVID-19 infections in the kingdom in the next few weeks will be between 10,000 and up to 200,000.

According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the kingdom reached 2,795, including 615 recoveries and 41 deaths.

The minister also warned that there is no doubt that our strict and full commitment to instructions and measures will decline the number of infections to the minimum.

“But lack of commitment will lead to an enormous increase in the number of infections”, the minister added.

Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the deadly virus.

The curfew is applicable to all parts of Makkah and Madinah.

The money aims to raise the health sector’s readiness to secure medicines, operate additional beds, provide medical equipment and health supplies, such as ventilators and testing devices, as well as secure necessary medical and technical staff from home and abroad.

Saudi Arabia reported three deaths on Tuesday while the UAE, and Bahrain reported one each. Qatar also reported two deaths on the same day. Also, there has been an alarming spike in the number of positive C

The infection cases in the Kingdom reached 2,795, after 190 people confirmed of the virus.

Of these cases, 615 people were recovered from the illness, and now remaining 2,163 active cases.

Earlier on Monday, a total of 31 expat workers who had been under observation in Salmabad were diagnosed with the disease yesterday.

So far 811 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Bahrain. Of these, 458 were cured, leaving the active cases as 353.

Kuwait recorded 78 new virus infections on Tuesday, including 59 Indians. As many as 363 Indians were infected of the disease.