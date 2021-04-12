South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has arrived in for talks on a range of issues concerning bilateral ties.

This is the first trip to Iran by a South Korean Prime Minister in 44 years.

During his three-day visit, Chung will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to discuss issues of mutual interest, reports Xinhua news agency.

He will also meet with the representatives from South Korean companies in Iran, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, according to a local media report.

Among the topics for negotiations, there would be the issue of “illegal” restrictions on the Central Bank of Iran’s access to its resources in the South Korean banks, according to Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Prime Minister’s arrival in Tehran on Sunday came two days after Iran released a South Korean-flagged tanker seized three months ago in the Gulf for violating environmental regulations and marine pollution.