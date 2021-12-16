S Korean defence minister to visit Thailand, Singapore next week

Defence Minister Suh Wook will visit Thailand and Singapore next week for talks with senior officials there on bilateral defence cooperation, his ministry said on Thursday.

On Sunday, Suh will reach Thailand on a four-day visit at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who doubles as defence minister, Yonhap news agency reported.

They plan to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and also arms industry cooperation between Seoul and Bangkok, according to the ministry.

Suh plans to visit the 4th Wing of the Royal Thai Air Force as well, which operates T-50TH advanced trainer jets imported from South Korea.

After completing his schedule in Thailand, Suh will fly to Singapore for talks with his counterpart, Ng Eng Hen, on defence cooperation and exchanges.

He also plans to visit the Information Fusion Center, a regional organisation hosted by Singapore’s Navy, which shares maritime information to handle piracy and other security threats.

Before his trip to Thailand, Suh will stop by Guam to visit the South Korean Navy Cruise Training Task Group currently cruising near the US territory.

Suh will return home on December 24.