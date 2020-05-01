Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

Mishustin was made the Prime Minister in January this year and he has been actively involved in the country’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Russian TV showed Mishustin telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis, the BBC reported.

In the video call, Mishustin could be heard saying, “I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive.”

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin extended the national paid leave introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 to May 11.

A new Moscow hospital built in a little over a month to treat coronavirus patients has admitted its first 20 patients, the Moscow mayor’s office said as the Russian capital continues to battle an onslaught of new cases.

The news came on a day when Russia reported 7,099 new cases, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally past the 1 lakh mark to 106,498.

The country has reported 1,073 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has infected over 3 million people globally and led to over 2 lakh deaths.