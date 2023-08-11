Russia to launch moon lander Luna-25, competing with Chandrayaan-3

Russia successfully launched its first spacecraft, Luna-25 bound for the moon in almost five decades. This aims to achieve a historic soft landing on the lunar south pole. This significant step comes shortly after India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission took flight.

Russia’s lunar lander will arrive roughly at the same time as India’s spacecraft on August 23. The Russian vehicle will journey for about 5.5 days to reach the moon’s vicinity. Following this, it will spend three to seven days orbiting at an altitude of around 100 kilometers. That is approximately 62 miles before making its descent to the lunar surface.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has expressed its intent to demonstrate the nation’s capability to deliver payloads to the moon. It emphasizes the importance of securing reliable access to the moon’s surface.

Historically, only three countries—namely the Soviet Union, the United States, and China—have achieved successful moon landings. Now, both countries are vying to become the first nations to accomplish a soft landing at the moon’s south pole.

The Luna-25 spacecraft embarked on its flawless journey from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located in Russia’s Far East, as confirmed by Roscosmos’ live video feed. This spaceport holds special significance for Russian President Vladimir Putin, forming a crucial part of his vision to elevate Russia’s status in space exploration and gradually shift launch operations from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The lunar south pole carries particular intrigue for scientists due to its potential to house water resources in the form of frozen ice within permanently shadowed craters. Experts envision that this frozen water could serve as a valuable resource for future spacefarers. Scientists want to see if they can convert it into breathable air and essential rocket fuel.

While Chandrayaan-3 plans to conduct a series of experiments over a two-week span, Luna-25 is designed for a more extended stay, with a mission duration of one year. Notably, Japan’s private space company ispace faced a setback in April as its attempt at a pioneering moon landing encountered difficulties.

Originally slated for launch in October 2021, the mission endured almost a two-year delay. The European Space Agency had initially intended to contribute its Pilot-D navigation camera to the Luna-25 project. However, due to the geopolitical situation, it severed ties with the initiative after Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.