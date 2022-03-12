Follow Us:
  1. Home / world / Russia threatens to destroy convoys carrying foreign weapons for Ukraine

Russia threatens to destroy convoys carrying foreign weapons for Ukraine

At the same time, Ryabkov noted that he “would not say that Russia’s proposals on security guarantees remain fully in force, as the situation has changed”.

IANS | New Delhi | March 12, 2022 9:29 pm

Russia, Ukraine

Photo: IANS

Russia has said that convoys carrying foreign weapons to Ukraine will become “legitimate targets” for the Russian armed forces.

Sergei Ryabkov, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said Russia has warned the United States of the consequences of arms transfers to Ukraine.

Convoys with foreign weapons recklessly supplied to Ukraine will become legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, he said.

He also added that lists of retaliatory personal sanctions against the US and the West are ready and will be made public soon.

In addition, Ryabkov said that Russia could resume a security dialogue with the US if Washington is ready for it, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

At the same time, Ryabkov noted that he “would not say that Russia’s proposals on security guarantees remain fully in force, as the situation has changed”.

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian command has enlisted recruits and “alternatives” — conscripts who work as community service workers instead of military service — against Ukraine.

A video made public by the Ukrainian Security Service shows a man saying that his unit, which was abandoned in Ukraine, was formed from “alternative conscripts” who were not supposed to be deployed for military operations or even tours of duty.

According to the captured “alternative”, their military task was to divert fire from the Ukrainian armed forces while some more trained personnel carried out military operations.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Russia claims militia backed by it took control Valerianovka, other cities
Russia relied far more on 'dumb' bombs than on precision-guided weapons
Putin can stop war in Ukraine by agreeing to diplomatic solution or stopping bombing: US