Russia shells veterans rehab centre in Kyiv region

The Russian forces shelled the rehabilitation centre of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

In a video address by Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs said the rehabilitation centre in the village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region was recently shelled.

“This action is a violation of international humanitarian law; it is an act of violence that will be punished,” she said, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Earlier, while moving through the town of Borodyanka, the Russian military commanders ordered their tanks to deliberately destroy infrastructure and housing targets, and a separate group of tanks opened random fire on high-rise apartment buildings, the report said.

Not far from Kyiv, a missile has hit the “Adonis” maternity hospital.