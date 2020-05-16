Russia reported 9,200 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 272,043, the second highest in the world, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

The death toll grew by 119 to 2,537, while 63,166 people have now recovered, including 4,940 over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, confirmed 3,505 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 138,969.

Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Saturday that 259,802 people had been under medical observation as of Friday.

More than 6.6 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.