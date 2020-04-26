Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Saturday adopted a joint statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the meeting between Soviet and US soldiers at the Elbe River, according to the Kremlin.

The joint statement said, “April 25, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the historic meeting between Soviet and US soldiers, who shook hands on the damaged bridge over the Elbe River,”

“The event heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime”, the statement further added.

“The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples that joined forces under the framework of the United Nations Declaration of 1942,” it said.

Earlier this year, Putin said that his 2020 agenda includes domestic and international events, but the main focus will be on the 75th anniversary of the celebration of the Soviet Unions victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian president had also invited dozens of foreign leaders to attend the celebration.

“The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause”, the statement said.

The last joint statement marking the Elbe River bridge link-up was issued in 2010, when the Obama administration was seeking improved relations with Moscow.