# World

Russia hits Ukrainian blood transfusion centre: Zelensky

IANS | New Delhi | August 6, 2023 11:30 am

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a Russian guided air bomb has hit a blood transfusion centre in north-eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said that rescuers were now trying to tackle a blaze after the strike on the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

“Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life,” he added.

Advertisement

Russia has so far not publicly commented on the reported attack.

In a post on social media, Zelensky described the perpetrators as “beasts” who were seeking to “destroy everything that simply allows to live”.

“This was crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” he said.

He did not say how many people were killed and injured in the attack.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Ukraine and Nato

Irked with the uncertainty over membership, Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the alliance as it was a personal setback for him; he had harboured hopes that the Vilnius summit would culminate in a concrete invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance. In scathing criticism, Zelensky termed this Nato stance ‘unprecedented and absurd‘ when there is no time frame set ‘neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine‘s membership‘. He was also upset with vague wording about added conditions ‘even for inviting Ukraine‘