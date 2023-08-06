Russia hits Ukrainian blood transfusion centre: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a Russian guided air bomb has hit a blood transfusion centre in north-eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said that rescuers were now trying to tackle a blaze after the strike on the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

“Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life,” he added.

Russia has so far not publicly commented on the reported attack.

In a post on social media, Zelensky described the perpetrators as “beasts” who were seeking to “destroy everything that simply allows to live”.

“This was crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” he said.

He did not say how many people were killed and injured in the attack.