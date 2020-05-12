Amid a steady surge in the number of confirmed cases taking the overall tally over 221,000 in Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that the country will end its COVID-19-related restrictions nationwide from Tuesday.

Putin said he had signed a decree ending nationwide paid leave beginning today and called on regional heads to ease restrictions where possible.

In a televised address to the nation,the President said, “From tomorrow, May 12, the period of non-working days ends for the whole country and for all sectors of the economy”.

“But the fight against the pandemic is not over. Its danger persists, even in territories where the situation is relatively favourable”, Putin further added.

The Russia leader also asked heads of the country’s regions, wherever it is possible, to give people an opportunity to leave home, go out for walks with children, and engage in individual sports.

He called for sectors of the economy – including construction, industry, agriculture, communications, energy and mining – to begin the process of returning to normal starting Tuesday.

“The exit or relaxation of restrictions should take place under strict observance of all conditions and sanitary requirements that guarantee people’s safety,” Putin stressed.

In particular, mass events will not be allowed throughout the country, Putin said,

The self-isolation regime should be maintained for people over 65 and those with chronic diseases, he mentioned in his address.

On Thursday, Putin and US President Donald Trump have called for involving China in new arms control talks with Russia, telling Vladimir Putin that they need to avoid a “costly arms race”.

The two leaders discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic, with Trump reiterating that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.

The number of officially registered unemployed in Russia reached 1.4 million, twice as many as in early April, Putin said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased to 221,344, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre reported on Monday.

A total of 39,801 people have recovered and 2,009 people have died, TASS news agency quoted the centre as saying on monday.

Moscow, the worst-hit region, has reported 6,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally in the capital to 115,909.