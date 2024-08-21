Russia creates troop groups in border regions amid Ukrainian offensive

Russia has created three troop groups in the border regions as Ukraine continues its offensive there, local media has reported.

The groups are named after the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a defence coordination meeting.

Ukraine started a military operation in the Kursk region on August 6. The Ukrainian army has seized more than 1,250 square km of Russian territory and taken control of 92 settlements in Russia’s western Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it thwarted Ukrainian attempts to attack four settlements in Kursk and Ukraine lost 350 servicemen and 25 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day.