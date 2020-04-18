Russia on Friday said that it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of “very high” risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces.

According to the official figures, more than half of the new cases were registered in Moscow and the surrounding region.

So far 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, including 41 in the last 24 hours.

During a televised video-conference with regional governors, the President said that “the risks surrounding the epidemic’s spread are still very high, not just in Moscow but in many other Russian regions.”

Vladimir region governor Vladimir Sipyagin said his region of 1.36 million only has 71 ventilators and half the needed resuscitation experts.

In response to this, Putin responded that governors “are sitting there in order to overcome challenges”.

Earlier this week, the city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

On April 12, Putin remains in “excellent” health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Putin had said that the situation with the spreading coronavirus is “under control” in Russia after infections were “contained”.

The Russian leader also appealed to the country and the government to “act with self-awareness, organisation and care for one another,” and urged officials to provide accurate information to Russians.

Last Friday, Putin Trump has discussed efforts to combat COVID-19 and ensure global energy market stability during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus worldwide has passed 150,000, according a Johns Hopkins University tally.