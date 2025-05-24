Russia calls for closer BRICS Parliamentary Ties with UAE

Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, met with Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council of the UAE, in St. Petersburg, according to the official website of the Russian upper house.

During the meeting, Matvienko proposed strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation in light of BRICS expansion, noting that the UAE’s recent entry into the bloc presents fresh opportunities for collaboration. She emphasised that the parliamentary dimension of BRICS is steadily evolving, and lawmakers can play a significant role in driving its development.

Both leaders recognised the growing strength of Russian-Emirati relations, underpinned by active dialogue between heads of state, governments, legislative bodies, and business communities. Discussions also focused on enhancing economic ties, particularly in the context of an upcoming agreement on economic partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the UAE.

Advertisement

Humanitarian and educational cooperation was another key area of focus, with both sides highlighting the importance of cultural and academic exchanges in building long-term partnerships.

Matvienko commended Ghobash for his personal efforts to promote bilateral relations. In response, the UAE parliament speaker thanked Russia for its strong support during the UAE’s accession to BRICS and extended an invitation for Matvienko to make an official visit to the Emirates.

Advertisement

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both countries to advancing cooperation on multiple fronts, especially within the framework of BRICS and beyond.