Restaurants and cafes have reopened in Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul as the government was relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

With full preparations made for lunchtime, owners of restaurants located in the business quarters of the city were eager to serve the thousands of public workers who also returned to their offices on Monday

“I don’t think restaurants will stay open for dinner for a while,” the owner of a small restaurant in the commercial Karakoy neighbourhood, who didn’t give his name, told media.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey resumed domestic flights as part of measures towards normalization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

Last month, the Turkish government decided to further ease restrictions over the COVID-19 pandemic after infection cases were reported to have dropped over the past weeks.

As of Tuesday, Turkey accounted for 164,769 COVID-19 cases, with 4,563 deaths.