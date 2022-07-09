“Recall with gratitude Abe’s contributions to elevating Bangladesh-Japan relations”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (July 8, 2022) expressed deep shock at former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe’s assassination, calling his sudden demise a great loss for Japan and the world.

“The people of Bangladesh join me in standing by the mourning people of Japan at this time of most unexpected misfortune,” she said in a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio.

Sheikh Hasina noted that the passing away of a statesman like Abe was not only an irreparable loss for Japan but also for the entire world because of his “leadership, vision, and wisdom”.

“At this time of great distress, we recall with deepest gratitude his immense contributions to elevating the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Japan to a new comprehensive partnership during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina extended her deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies at Abe’s most tragic demise on behalf of Bangladesh’s people, government and on her own behalf.

“We offer our prayers for the courage and fortitude of the bereaved friendly people of Japan and family members of late Shinzo Abe,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning tomorrow (July 9, 2022), honouring the death of Shinzo Abe.

Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today.

National flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad in observance of the mourning day.

Abe succumbed to his wounds hours after a grisly gun attack earlier today.