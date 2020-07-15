US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country’s economy for the second time.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump said, “This is a very important election. We have done a great job. We had to turn it off, as I said, turn it off, now we have started it again. As you know, they announced two weeks ago record job numbers, almost five million people, and that be the last month, which was also a record, 2.8 million people. Nobody has ever done what we have done and now we are doing it twice”.

“And I think by Election Day, you are going to see some incredible numbers. The third quarter is going to be really good. The fourth quarter is going to be great, but the next year is going to be one of the best economic years. So hopefully, I will be able to be the president, where we say look at the great job I did”, the president further added.

Trump was responding to a question on whether he will win the November presidential polls. “Do you see yourself as the underdog in this race? Do you see yourself losing in the fall?” he was asked.

“No, I do not. I think we have really good poll numbers. They are not suppression polls. They are real polls,” the US leader asserted.

Trump had postponed a campaign rally scheduled for New Hampshire on Saturday, citing the looming Tropical Storm Fay.

The Democratic National Committee earlier postponed the party’s presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention, scheduled for August 24 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier, Trump’s re-election campaign had said in a statement that Biden has “had to adopt most of Bernie’s agenda” — policies that Trump has branded socialist.

But in a series of polls conducted in April, Biden leads Trump in head-to-head general election matchups by an average of 5.9 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics website.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.