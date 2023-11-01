Rafah border crossing opens for limited evacuation of foreigners, injured Palestinians from Gaza

Following a Qatar-brokered deal, Egypt on Wednesday opened the Rafah border crossing for about 500 foreigners and some 80-90 injured Palestinians.

According to international media reports, some 88 injured Palestinians will be allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt. Besides, hundreds of dual nationals will also be evacuated to the Egyptian side of the border.

Egypt has reportedly built a field hospital some 10 km from the Gaza border where injured Palestinians will recieve medical treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Egypt stationed battle tanks near the Rafah crossing ahead of the border opening. The development comes a a day after more than 50 people were killed after Israel allegedly bombed a refugee camp in northern Gaza.

It also comes amid the intense street battle between Israeli military troops and Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel says it has struck 1,100 Hamas targetted during its ground operation.

Meanwhile, casualties are rising on Israeli side as well. On Tuesday, Israeli military said that 11 of its soldiers were killed during their battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

More than one million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza due to the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

They are without food, water, fuel and electricity and are completely depended on foreign aid.

Israel declared a war against Hamas and vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant outfit following the brutal October 7 attack on northern Israel. More than 1,400 people, including Children, women and foreign nationals were killed in the attack after some 2,500 Hamas militants invaded northern Israel.