Quad leaders express concern over situation in East, South China Seas, call for freedom of navigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Quad leaders expressed serious concern over the situation in the East and South China Seas and reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

‘We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We continue to express our serious concern about the militarisation of disputed features, and coercive and intimidating manoeuvres in the South China Sea. We condemn the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, including increasing use of dangerous manoeuvres. We also oppose efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities,” said a joint statement issued Saturday by PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the end of the fourth ”Quad Leaders’ Summit” at Wilmington, Delaware.

The four Quad leaders reemphasised the importance of maintaining and upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law.

On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Quad leaders said they stand for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes. ”We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. Each of us has visited Ukraine since the war began, and seen this first-hand; we reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” they said.

The four leaders also called for peace and stability in West Asia while unequivocally condemning the terror attacks of October 7, 2023. ”The large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unacceptable. We affirm the imperative of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and emphasise that the deal to release hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza,” they said.

The Quad leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. ”We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen their capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, including threats posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, consistent with international law. We are committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks. We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot, and our commitment to pursuing designations, as appropriate, by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee,” they said.

The leaders said they remain deeply concerned by the worsening political, security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including in Rakhine State, and reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those unjustly and arbitrarily detained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, resolution of the crisis through constructive and inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders, and a return to the path of inclusive democracy.

Emphasising that the Quad remains committed to improving the Indo-Pacific’s connectivity through the development of quality, resilient infrastructure. ”We are pleased to announce the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, which will harness the Quad’s expertise to support sustainable and resilient port infrastructure development across the Indo-Pacific, in collaboration with regional partners. In 2025, we intend to hold a Quad Regional Ports and Transportation Conference, hosted by India in Mumbai,” the joint statement said.