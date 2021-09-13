Qatar FM in Kabul, meets Taliban leadership

Visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met the Taliban leadership team and cabinet members, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, upon his arrival in Kabul.

Al-Thani, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, has visited Kabul several times since the Taliban takeover but this is his first trip after the Taliban announced their caretaker government, Khaama News reported.

The Foreign Minister and Akhund met in the Presidential Palace (ARG) on Sunday.

Akhund seated on the exact chair of former President Ashraf Ghani appeared for the first time since his appointment as head of the government.

The Taliban said both sides talked about bilateral relations and Qatar’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

“The meeting focused on bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, economic development and interaction with the world,” TOLO News quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban, as saying.

“The Doha agreement was a landmark achievement, all sides should adhere to its implementation.”

According to Shaheen, Al-Thani also reiterated his willingness to boost bilateral relations.

Also on Sunday, the Qatari Foreign Minister met former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in the latter’s residence.

Abdullah and Karzai both reported they talked about the latest developments in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government during their meeting with Al-Thani.

From hosting the Taliban’s political office in Doha to sending technical teams for reactivating Kabul International Airport and providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Qatar is considered to be one of the vital countries to the Taliban.