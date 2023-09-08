Pythons in Glenn McGrath’s house, gets rid of them in a non-violent manner

Glenn McGrath, a legend in Australia, must have experienced what it’s like to win the world championship. Glenn McGrath was a member of the Australian squad who captured the 1999 Cricket World Cup, 2003 Cricket World Cup, and 2007 Cricket World Cup trophies in three straight years. He has a stellar cricket heritage, but he also has other areas of competence. Glenn MacGrath recently released a video of him dealing with a python at his house.

All 3 of the coastal carpet pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush with much encouragement and support from @saraleonmcgrath, he added in the post. “Carpetpython #snakecatcher #notthebestfootwear,” he wrote.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will begin in India from October 5–19 and the contending teams have revealed their lineup.

Cricket Australia’s team for the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been revealed, and Pat Cummins will serve as its captain. Mamus Labuschagne was left off the team along with senior players like Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell. Even the powerful middle-order hitter Tim David was unable to secure a position on the team. All-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis, and teenage spinner Tanveer Sangha were the players who were left off of Australia’s 18-person provisional roster.

The team’s two wicketkeeper batsmen are Alex Carey and Josh Inglis. Carey will undoubtedly be the top pick given his outstanding performance at the most recent Cricket World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

Before the final squad is to be announced, eight one-day matches in South Africa and India will be played. Two Cricket World Cup practice matches follow, providing lots of opportunities to continue the tournament buildup.

Australia’s Cricket World Cup team: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Starc