Putin terms diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics ‘fundamentally wrong’, says it’s contrary to principles of Olympic Charter

Attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified which is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of his upcoming visit to China, according to Xinhua.

“The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be a major event of global significance. Russia and China are leading sporting nations renowned for their sporting traditions and have hosted large international sports games more than once,” said Putin in a signed article titled “Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership” which Xinhua published on Thursday.

“I fondly remember my visit to Beijing in August 2008 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics,” said Putin, adding, “Guests and athletes from Russia will remember the vivid performance for a long time, and the Games themselves were organized with the exceptional hospitality inherent to our Chinese friends. For our part, we were delighted to host President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.”

According to Xinhua, the Russian President also stated that attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified. “This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter.”

Emphasising the power and greatness of sports, he said that such activities bring people together, give moments of triumph and national pride as well as delight with the fair, just, and unwavering competition. “And these approaches are shared by most of the countries participating in the international Olympic Movement.”

“Our Chinese friends have done tremendous work to prepare well for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. I am convinced that China’s extensive experience in the excellent organization of representative international competitions will make it possible to hold this global festival of sports of the highest level. I would like to wish the Russian and Chinese teams impressive results and new records,” said Putin in the article.

During his upcoming visit to China, Russian President Putin will thoroughly discuss key issues on the bilateral, regional, and global agendas with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It is symbolic that our meeting will take place during the Spring Festival – the Chinese Lunar New Year. After all, as the Chinese saying goes, The whole year’s work depends on a good start in spring.”