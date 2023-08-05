Putin signs law to raise military draft age

Ukraine and Nato
Irked with the uncertainty over membership, Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the alliance as it was a personal setback for him; he had harboured hopes that the Vilnius summit would culminate in a concrete invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance. In scathing criticism, Zelensky termed this Nato stance ‘unprecedented and absurd‘ when there is no time frame set ‘neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine‘s membership‘. He was also upset with vague wording about added conditions ‘even for inviting Ukraine‘