Putin signs law to raise military draft age

IANS | New Delhi | August 5, 2023 9:13 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to raise the maximum military draft age from 27 to 30.

The relevant document has been published on Russia’s official legal information portal, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the new amendments, all men aged 18-30 will be subject to compulsory military service starting from January 1, 2024.

The Russian leader signed another law Friday to ban conscripts from leaving Russia as soon as they receive their draft notice from the enlistment office.

