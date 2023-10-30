Pope Francis Urges Greater Role for Women

In a significant gathering convened by Pope Francis, Catholic bishops and laypeople concluded their month-long deliberations on the future of the Catholic Church. They emphasized the urgency of increasing women’s participation in church governance roles and called for research on the possibility of women becoming deacons, with the findings expected within a year.

The meeting culminated with the approval of a 42-page document addressing various church-related matters. These proposals, while not legally binding, will serve as a basis for discussions in a subsequent session next year. It’s worth noting that all paragraphs obtained the necessary two-thirds majority for approval, despite some receiving more “no” votes, particularly those related to women’s roles and priestly celibacy.

The synod was initiated by Pope Francis two years ago as part of his broader efforts to create a more inclusive and participatory church, where laypeople hold a more prominent role in its affairs. The entire process, which included gathering input from ordinary Catholics over two years, had generated a mixture of expectations and concerns about the possibility of substantial change within the church.

Advertisement

Pope Francis formally introduced his “synod on synodality” in 2021, outlining a multiyear, multi-phase initiative aimed at evaluating how the church’s ministries and structures can become more inclusive. The recently issued report offers a comprehensive overview of areas of consensus, topics for consideration, and recommendations. These will serve as the foundation for further discussions in the coming year leading up to the next assembly.

The participants engaged in a meticulous process of voting on each paragraph of the final document. To pass, each paragraph required a two-thirds majority from the voting members.

While the proposals themselves lack binding authority, their significance lies in their potential to guide the Catholic Church towards a more inclusive and participatory future. The emphasis on women’s involvement in church governance and the forthcoming research on female deacons underscore the ongoing efforts to address gender equality and the role of women in the church.